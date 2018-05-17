The Children’s Place (PLCE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. The Children’s Place updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.61 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.95-8.20 EPS.

The Children’s Place stock traded down $10.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 72,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,829. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $136.70 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $132.00 price objective on shares of The Children’s Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.95 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.