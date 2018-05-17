The Carlyle Group (CG) Receives $28.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,396 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $188,859.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,668. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

