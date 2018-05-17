The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Stake Lessened by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,826 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $188,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 406,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 107,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2,486.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 123,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $2,204,103.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,764.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $6,000,479. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $56.98.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Vining Sparks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

