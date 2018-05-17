The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Holdings Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.26.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $6,000,479. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $57.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.