The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other The Andersons news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 2,200 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $79,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,319.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,430. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Andersons traded up $0.65, hitting $32.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 87,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,388. The firm has a market cap of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

