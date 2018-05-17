The Andersons (ANDE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Andersons earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2954238434685 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The Andersons opened at $31.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $885.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Andersons from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at $853,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,430. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

