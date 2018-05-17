Textainer Group (TGH) versus McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Critical Analysis

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for McGrath RentCorp and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Textainer Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. Given Textainer Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Volatility and Risk

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Textainer Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $462.03 million 3.36 $153.92 million $2.14 30.11 Textainer Group $490.85 million 2.02 $19.36 million $0.41 42.32

McGrath RentCorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Textainer Group. McGrath RentCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 33.97% 11.81% 4.80% Textainer Group 8.88% 4.10% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Textainer Group does not pay a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Textainer Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.