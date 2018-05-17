Textainer Group (TGH) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Textainer Group opened at $17.35 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $970.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.84 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,671,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

