Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Receives $4.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tetra Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Tetra Technologies opened at $4.66 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Tetra Technologies has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tetra Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

