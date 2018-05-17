Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $291.00 by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $291.00 price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.63 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a $190.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.70.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $286.48 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $281.73 and a 12 month high of $286.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tesla will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $141,753.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at $441,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,728 shares of company stock worth $1,172,762 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,382,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,158,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,657,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $441,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $203,981,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Tesla by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 635,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

