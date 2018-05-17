Terra Tech (TRTC) and Électricité de France (ECIFY) Head-To-Head Survey

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS: TRTC) and Électricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Tech and Électricité de France’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Tech $35.80 million 4.87 -$32.67 million N/A N/A Électricité de France $78.71 billion 0.52 $3.59 billion N/A N/A

Électricité de France has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Électricité de France shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Terra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Terra Tech and Électricité de France, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Électricité de France 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Terra Tech and Électricité de France’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Tech -86.72% -19.13% -15.84% Électricité de France N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Électricité de France pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Terra Tech does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Terra Tech has a beta of -2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Électricité de France has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Électricité de France beats Terra Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.

About Électricité de France

Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants. The company also manages low and medium-voltage public distribution networks; and operates, maintains, and develops high-voltage and very-high-voltage electricity transmission networks. In addition, it is involved in the commodity trading activities; and the provision of energy services, including district heating services, thermal energy services, etc. As of March 10, 2018, the company supplied energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers. It serves small businesses, local authorities, and industrial and residential customers. Electricité de France S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

