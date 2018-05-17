Ternium (TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,250,698 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 372,088 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $39.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Ternium’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.90. Ternium’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Ternium by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,113,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $9,883,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ternium by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,932,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,051,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,996,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,194,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

