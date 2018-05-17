Tenaris (TS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $40.64

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 99958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Capital One raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.