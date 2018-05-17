Tele Columbus (TC1) PT Set at €8.00 by Goldman Sachs

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.52) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.60 ($12.62) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.00 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.51 ($11.32).

TC1 stock opened at €6.75 ($8.04) on Tuesday. Tele Columbus has a twelve month low of €7.96 ($9.48) and a twelve month high of €10.40 ($12.38).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

