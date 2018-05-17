Teladoc (TDOC) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Teladoc worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teladoc by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Teladoc opened at $49.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.35. Teladoc has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The health services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.77 million. Teladoc had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. research analysts forecast that Teladoc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 19,245 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $755,366.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 69,460 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $3,037,485.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,336.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,954 shares of company stock worth $18,737,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $39.00 target price on Teladoc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Teladoc in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teladoc from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teladoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teladoc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Teladoc, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

