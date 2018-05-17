Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.
Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners traded up $0.09, reaching $3.09, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Offshore Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.19.
Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile
Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.
