Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Shares of Teekay Lng Partners traded down $0.10, reaching $17.85, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Teekay Lng Partners has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGP. ValuEngine raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Teekay Lng Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teekay Lng Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teekay Lng Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

