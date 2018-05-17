Tecogen’s (TGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Tecogen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecogen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.69.

TGEN traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,844. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Tecogen had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.06%. research analysts expect that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

