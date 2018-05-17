Tecogen (TGEN) Posts Earnings Results

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 million. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%.

Shares of Tecogen traded up $0.11, reaching $3.72, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,844. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

TGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tecogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

