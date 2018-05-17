Tecogen (TGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TGEN opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGEN. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Tecogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Tecogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tecogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

