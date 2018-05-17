Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Takes $2.15 Million Position in Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of Chesapeake Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,723,000 after acquiring an additional 327,720 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,874,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging by 707.5% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,583,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Lodging by 49.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 891,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 294,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,525,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO D. Rick Adams sold 75,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,252,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,981 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHSP. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

NYSE:CHSP opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Chesapeake Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Chesapeake Lodging had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

