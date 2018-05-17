Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Raises Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.13% of Retail Properties of America worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,154,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $19,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $18,630,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $17,808,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of Retail Properties of America opened at $11.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 58.23%. equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 112 retail operating properties representing 20.3 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

