Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $1.68 Million in National Storage (NSA)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in National Storage (NYSE:NSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.13% of National Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage by 109.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of National Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of National Storage opened at $26.52 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. National Storage has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that National Storage will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

