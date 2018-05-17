Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Invests $1.07 Million in Boeing (BA)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boeing to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.63.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $340.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a 12-month low of $341.44 and a 12-month high of $343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

