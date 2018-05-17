Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $2.96 Million Position in DDR Corp. (DDR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.11% of DDR worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DDR by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,916,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000,000 after buying an additional 10,191,668 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,012,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,416,000 after buying an additional 2,532,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in DDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,733,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DDR by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 1,626,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DDR alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDR. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $9.00 target price on DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on DDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,405,981.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 8,603,675 shares of company stock worth $63,623,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDR opened at $7.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. DDR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

DDR’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 21st. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 18th.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.86 million. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DDR Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of 258 value-oriented shopping centers representing 89 million square feet in 32 states and Puerto Rico. The Company owns a high-quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers in major metropolitan areas that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.