Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $27.08 Million Holdings in Amphenol (APH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,861 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 335,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank raised its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 15,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 432,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 154,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Amphenol opened at $88.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.