Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Exelon (EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $326,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,082 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 51,895.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,367,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,262 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Exelon by 766.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,704,703 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $303,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $737,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of Exelon opened at $39.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. Exelon has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 53.08%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

