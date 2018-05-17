Tcg Bdc (CGBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcg Bdc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tcg Bdc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tcg Bdc in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Tcg Bdc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Get Tcg Bdc alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tcg Bdc by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tcg Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Tcg Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Tcg Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tcg Bdc in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,292,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tcg Bdc opened at $17.69 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tcg Bdc has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Tcg Bdc (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. Tcg Bdc had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tcg Bdc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Tcg Bdc’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

Tcg Bdc Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc, formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc, is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tcg Bdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcg Bdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.