Taylor Wimpey (TW) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Peel Hunt

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 220 ($2.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.98) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.47) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 208 ($2.82) to GBX 202 ($2.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.86).

Shares of Taylor Wimpey opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.72) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.87).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

