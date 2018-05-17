Target (TGT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised Target from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.52 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.37.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $75.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Target has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $8,211,535.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 24,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 387,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.