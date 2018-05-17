TapImmune (TPIV) Releases Earnings Results

TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

TapImmune traded up $0.34, reaching $3.60, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,271. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Separately, WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd bought 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,300,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,720,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TapImmune

TapImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease. The company offers TPIV100/110 Peptide vaccine, which has completed phase I human clinical trials, used for the treatment of HER2/neu+ breast cancer; and TPIV200 Peptide vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of folate alpha/triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer.

