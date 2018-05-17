Tapestry (TPR) Holdings Trimmed by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 30.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,607 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $228,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,732,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $354,187,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

