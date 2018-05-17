Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Stake Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $254,273.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers opened at $20.13 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.