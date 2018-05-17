Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on TVE shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$5.50 target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 11th.

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach bought 13,000 shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,270.00.

TVE stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a twelve month low of C$24.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.98.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

