Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Receives $45.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners traded down $0.28, hitting $42.74, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,461. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.01. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $179.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.92 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 68.20% and a return on equity of 30.04%. research analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

About Tallgrass Energy Partners

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

