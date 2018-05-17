Talend (TLND) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2018 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

5/11/2018 – Talend had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2018 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/24/2018 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2018 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/10/2018 – Talend had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/4/2018 – Talend was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2018 – Talend was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2018 – Talend is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLND traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.01. 13,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,794. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative return on equity of 285.02% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. research analysts forecast that Talend will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.