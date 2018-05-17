Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Holdings Decreased by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,266 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive were worth $81,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Take-Two Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Take-Two Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Take-Two Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

TTWO opened at $113.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Take-Two Interactive has a 1 year low of $112.88 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. Take-Two Interactive had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $46,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,559 shares of company stock valued at $47,115,477 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

