Tailored Brands (TLRD) Upgraded at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE TLRD opened at $34.45 on Monday. Tailored Brands has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.61. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Tailored Brands news, Director Rinaldo S. Brutoco sold 6,260 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $178,723.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,055.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Scott Ewert sold 55,005 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $1,301,418.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,265 shares of company stock worth $1,929,261. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

