Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Director Sells $1,594,307.96 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Bruce Luehrs sold 32,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $1,594,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bruce Luehrs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 15th, Bruce Luehrs sold 67,569 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $3,242,636.31.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Bruce Luehrs sold 12,234 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $465,014.34.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Bruce Luehrs sold 16,745 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $630,114.35.

On Friday, March 9th, Bruce Luehrs sold 15,664 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $580,977.76.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Bruce Luehrs sold 3,115 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $112,233.45.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Bruce Luehrs sold 252,242 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $8,649,378.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 370,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,736. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $972.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,259.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 284.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,501 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 699,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $9,559,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $9,122,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $6,393,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

