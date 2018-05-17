T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price opened at $120.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. T. Rowe Price has a twelve month low of $119.37 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. T. Rowe Price’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that T. Rowe Price will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. T. Rowe Price’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

