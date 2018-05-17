T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 72,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

In other news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche purchased 130,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.19 per share, for a total transaction of $7,824,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 536,351,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,282,971,324.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $93,637,950 and sold 62,118 shares worth $3,971,079. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US opened at $56.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

