Synovus Financial Corp Buys 573 Shares of Middleby Co. (MIDD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 73,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $105.46.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. analysts anticipate that Middleby Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.50 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

