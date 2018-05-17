Synlogic (SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Synlogic by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

SYBX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,937. The stock has a market cap of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.06. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

