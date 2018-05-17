Synergy (SNRG) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. Synergy has a market cap of $671,107.00 and $588.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Synergy has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.04794610 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027659 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001559 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013640 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011186 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Synergy Profile

Synergy (SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 3,660,852 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synergy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

