Syneos Health (SYNH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization. It provides the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include clinical trial management services comprising patient recruitment and retention, project management, clinical monitoring, drug safety/pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, quality assurance, regulatory and medical writing, and functional service; and data services consisting of clinical data management, electronic data capture, and biostatistics. INC Research Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Syneos Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo upgraded Syneos Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Syneos Health to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Syneos Health opened at $39.50 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.24 million. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

