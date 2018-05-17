Synchrony Financial (SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,532,369 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the April 13th total of 10,566,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,126,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $526,829. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
