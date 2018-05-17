Synchrony Financial (SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,532,369 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the April 13th total of 10,566,959 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,126,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $393,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $526,829. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 41,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

