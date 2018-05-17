SyncFab Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $2,229.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SyncFab

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,709,208 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

Buying and Selling SyncFab

SyncFab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, CoinExchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

