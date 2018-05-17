Symantec (SYMC) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.75 and were trading at $100.88 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. First Analysis lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of Symantec traded up $0.19, hitting $22.54, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 181,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. Symantec has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 51,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,379,994.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,183 shares of company stock worth $2,630,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYMC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Symantec by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 428,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Symantec by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Symantec by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Symantec by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Symantec by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

