Switch (SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High and Low Following Dividend Announcement

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 1123200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised Switch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at $31,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth $22,327,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth $18,175,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth $17,208,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

