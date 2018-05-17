Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

NYSE IEX opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $138.17. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.11 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,635.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $3,388,638.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.